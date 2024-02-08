The Scoop: Thu., February 8, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Supreme Court hears abortion rights issue

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday on whether or not an abortion amendment will be on the November ballot. WMNF’s Chris Young reports this comes as Attorney General Ashley Moody challenged the amendment.

Historic monuments bill

The fate of a proposed bill that would protect historic monuments is now in question. Democrats in the Florida Senate Community Affairs Committee walked out before a vote yesterday due to comments made by supporters of the bill. The uproar was caused Wednesday morning when speakers supporting the bill stated the need to protect “white supremacy” and “white culture”.

Biological sex

LGBTQ advocates are outraged at a new bill making its way through the Florida legislature. The proposed bill would require the person’s biological sex to be printed on their State-issued ID’s. The bill is being described as “cruel” and has one more stop before making its way to the House floor.

Pinellas is most dangerous for pedestrians

Pinellas County has been labeled the most dangerous county in Florida for pedestrians according to a new analysis of state crash data. Schiller Kessler Group, a law firm that focuses on personal injury lawsuits, says that the data showed that between 2019 and 2021 over 3% of all crashes in Pinellas involved a pedestrian. This ranks as the most state-wide.

Preemption bill

Another preemption bill is moving through the Florida legislature, this time adding to restraints on local ordinances that were approved just last year.

