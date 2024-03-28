The Scoop: Thu., March 28, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis redistricting map challenge rejected

A congressional redistricting plan pushed by Governor DeSantis in 2022 has been rejected by a panel of three federal judges. This is the second time in four months that courts have upheld the current congressional map in cases of overhauling North Florida’s District 5.

Calls for Medicaid expansion

Florida is one of only 10 states that has not expanded access to Medicaid. WMNF’s Chris Young reports Tampa city leaders and activists gathered across from Tampa General Hospital yesterday to call for an expansion of coverage.

Clearwater climate assessment

Clearwater is conducting a vulnerability assessment to understand how climate change will affect the city in the coming years. WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski reports it involves creating a “digital twin” of the city to test how things like flooding and extreme heat might impact the community.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

