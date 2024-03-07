The Scoop: Thu., March 7, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

No Tampa stop in Chicago to Florida Amtrak proposal?

A proposed passenger train route from Chicago to Miami would potentially bypass Tampa’s Union Station. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that transit advocates are calling for Tampa to be included.

Revised social media ban for kids passes

Yesterday the Florida House of Representatives passed the final version of the social media ban for children. The proposal was initially vetoed by Governor DeSantis over possible First Amendment infringement but has now finally passed after the Governor proposed a revised version of the social media ban. No social media platforms are named specifically in the bill. However, the bill targets platforms that use algorithms, “addictive features” and allow users to see other users’ activity.

Stop WOKE blocked

An appeals court has enforced an injunction against Florida’s “Stop WOKE” law. The appeals court says that the law currently discriminates against different viewpoints. The section of the law they are referring to bans private businesses from requiring employees to take training based on race, sex, color, or national origin.

“Identity politics” in teacher prep

The Florida Senate has now approved a bill that keeps “identity politics” out of teacher preparation programs. After getting final approval in the Florida Senate, the bill now goes to Governor DeSantis. The bill has been one of the most controversial of the 2024 legislative session.

Regulation of hemp in Florida

A proposal aiming to outlaw intoxicating hemp-based products is ready to go to Governor DeSantis after passing in both the Florida House and Senate. Manufacturers and retailers of hemp-based products are warning it may have negative effects such as closing down businesses or even driving people to the illegal drug market.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

