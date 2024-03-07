Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Thu., March 7, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Share
The Scoop WMNF

No Tampa stop in Chicago to Florida Amtrak proposal?

A proposed passenger train route from Chicago to Miami would potentially bypass Tampa’s Union Station. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that transit advocates are calling for Tampa to be included.

Revised social media ban for kids passes

Yesterday the Florida House of Representatives passed the final version of the social media ban for children. The proposal was initially vetoed by Governor DeSantis over possible First Amendment infringement but has now finally passed after the Governor proposed a revised version of the social media ban. No social media platforms are named specifically in the bill. However, the bill targets platforms that use algorithms, “addictive features” and allow users to see other users’ activity.

Stop WOKE blocked

An appeals court has enforced an injunction against Florida’s “Stop WOKE” law. The appeals court says that the law currently discriminates against different viewpoints. The section of the law they are referring to bans private businesses from requiring employees to take training based on race, sex, color, or national origin.

“Identity politics” in teacher prep

The Florida Senate has now approved a bill that keeps “identity politics” out of teacher preparation programs. After getting final approval in the Florida Senate, the bill now goes to Governor DeSantis. The bill has been one of the most controversial of the 2024 legislative session.

Regulation of hemp in Florida

A proposal aiming to outlaw intoxicating hemp-based products is ready to go to Governor DeSantis after passing in both the Florida House and Senate. Manufacturers and retailers of hemp-based products are warning it may have negative effects such as closing down businesses or even driving people to the illegal drug market.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

From Tampa to Gaza: Stories of Solidarity and Struggle

In this compelling episode of True Talk, host Ahmed Bedier...

Unraveling Daylight Savings and Health Mysteries with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Show, Dr. Harvey...

social media
Group urges DeSantis to veto Florida’s bill to keep kids off social media

A tech-industry group Thursday quickly urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to...

Tracie Davis
Tracie Davis of Jacksonville is slated to lead Senate Democrats in Florida

Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, is slated to become the Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉🌟Celebrate International Women's Day with WMNF!🌟🎉 On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming. CLICK FOR INFO! 💃🎶📻 #InternationalWomensDay #EmpowerWomen https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf 🎬 It's Oscar weekend and we're ready to roll out the red carpet! Tune in to Community Radio WMNF for Saturday at the Movies, featuring music from recent and classic films 🎶🍿 Get ready for a cinematic journey starting at 6 AM! 🎥🎶🤩 #OscarWeekend #FilmMusic #WMNF #SaturdayAtTheMovies CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 📸 VENUS MAJOR on Unsplash With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: