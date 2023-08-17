The Scoop: Thurs., August 17, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Lawsuit filed against limiting college instruction

Students, professors, and supporters of New College filed a lawsuit against the University System of Florida’s Board of Governors and the New College Board of Trustees over a law that limits public college instruction. However, one trustee welcomes the suit.

Global data breach affects Hillsborough

The Temple Terrace Fire Department was impacted by a global data breach that also affected Hillsborough County. Hackers accessed servers and took the personal information of approximately 700 people who were treated or transported by the fire department’s ambulance service.

Medicaid access for Spanish-speakers

Spanish-speaking Floridians are experiencing significantly longer wait times when re-applying for Medicaid coverage over the phone.

Another lawsuit against DeSantis’ administration

The DeSantis administration has drawn another lawsuit over legislation denying faculty the right to have neutral arbiters review employment decisions on behalf of instructors laid off this summer at the University of South Florida. This follows a similar lawsuit filed two weeks ago by the United Faculty of Florida for its members at New College of Florida that alleges a violation of the union’s collective bargaining agreements.

Pandemic reimbursement suit labeled class-action

A Hillsborough County circuit judge has certified a class-action in a lawsuit about returning fees to students at the University of South Florida because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Supreme Court said it will take up a case that alleges that USF breached a contract with a student and should return fees.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

