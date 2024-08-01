The Scoop: Thurs. August 1st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Public service workers in Polk County Public Schools vote to recertify

Workers for the Polk County Public Schools will continue to have a voice in the services they deliver, safe working conditions, and fair compensation

Tampa Police corporal resigns after “creepy” and “persistent” behavior

Tampa Police Department corporal under investigation for what several female colleagues called creepy and persistent unwanted romantic advances, has resigned.

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports how the Florida Governmental Utility Authority helps provide Tampa with clean water systems.

Hillsborough schools referendum lawsuit is on a fast track

County Commissioners attempted to derail a referendum for teachers’ pay and learned there would be no hearing and a swift ruling.

Clearwater considers dumping Duke in favor of city-run utility

A vote will be held to see if a locally run utility would be a better option for power than Duke Energy.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /