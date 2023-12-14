Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Thurs., December 14, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Affordable housing is top concern

St. Pete residents were able to weigh in on how $50 million in funding associated with the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment should be spent. Affordable housing was the top concern of the nearly two dozen people who spoke during public comment.

 

Challenge to transition restrictions

A federal trial in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s restrictions on such things as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people began yesterday in Tallahassee.

 

School fined over transgender athlete

Florida has fined a Fort Lauderdale high school for allowing a transgender student to play girls’ volleyball. The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” bars transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student-athletes identified as girls at birth.

 

Tutor fired over Instagram posts

A private school in South Florida has fired a math tutor over her personal social media posts about the conflict in Gaza. Dr. Maha Almasri, a Palestinian American, was fired from Pine Crest Preparatory School over what the school claims were hateful and incendiary Instagram posts.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
,

You may also like

Ybor stadium
Residents demand more affordable housing as Tampa Bay Rays and Hines Development seek public input on Gas Plant District

Residents gathered at the Coliseum to voice their excitement, and...

pronouns they them
Teachers challenge a new Florida law restricting the use of pronouns in schools

Teachers say a new Florida law restricting titles and pronouns...

medical cannabis
New licenses for medical marijuana could be coming in Florida

Florida could move forward with 22 additional licenses for medical...

prison bars
Lawmakers approve a plan to expand the deployment of Florida National Guard members to work at prisons

Under the plan, $23.5 million will pay salaries for 100...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
ATTENTION THEATRE LOVERS! Don't miss the last Living Mirror Playback Theater show of the year! Get your tickets now for Dec.15th's celebration of diversity & inclusivity 7-9 pm at the WMNF STUDIOS! 🎭🎉 #TheatreLove #DiversityInclusion CLICK FOR TICKETS!!! ==> https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf_events/living-mirror-playback-theater-talk-back-improv-10/ #wmnf #Events #improv #acting #diversity #inclusivity #playbacktheater #livetheatre Get ready to rock your Christmas! 🤘 Join First Call for 2 epic nights of metal and punk Christmas music! 🎸 Part 1: Dec 13th 🗓 Part 2: Dec 20th 🗓 Don't miss this unique holiday experience! 🎅 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #Xmas #MetalChristmas #PunkChristmas #FirstCall ⚡TODAY ON 🎵 WMNF's Live Music Showcase 🎵 Tune in at 2:06 for Taverns! This is an Indie Rock Band you don't want to miss! Check the live stream on FB! 🎉 #wmnf #communityradio #Music It's time for another WMNF RETRO THROWBACK! This Memory Features Colleen Cherry performing at the #FloridaBjorkestra back in Nov of 2017! Who remembers this show? #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday #community #Events Come rock out with #EmoNightTampa 12/9 at 9pm! 🤘 Catch 🔥 sets from Farseek, Virginity, Bad Bad Things & TV Breakupscene 🤘 FREE entry ↔️ 18+ 🤩 #TampaRocks #LiveMusic #community #Events #wmnf