The Scoop: Thurs., December 14, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Affordable housing is top concern

St. Pete residents were able to weigh in on how $50 million in funding associated with the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment should be spent. Affordable housing was the top concern of the nearly two dozen people who spoke during public comment.

Challenge to transition restrictions

A federal trial in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s restrictions on such things as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people began yesterday in Tallahassee.

School fined over transgender athlete

Florida has fined a Fort Lauderdale high school for allowing a transgender student to play girls’ volleyball. The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” bars transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student-athletes identified as girls at birth.

Tutor fired over Instagram posts

A private school in South Florida has fired a math tutor over her personal social media posts about the conflict in Gaza. Dr. Maha Almasri, a Palestinian American, was fired from Pine Crest Preparatory School over what the school claims were hateful and incendiary Instagram posts.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF