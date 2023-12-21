The Scoop: Thurs., December 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Decertification process begins for large teachers’ union

Florida’s largest teachers union has failed to meet the conditions of a new state law requiring that a supermajority of members pay dues. This set in motion its decertification process which could leave about 30,000 Miami-Dade public school educators without representation.

Hernando Sheriff uses disputed DNA test

Hernando County is the first of about a dozen Florida Sheriff’s offices to integrate Rapid DNA testing in the booking process. There are some red flags over the system’s reliability.

Tampa City Council considers curfew

An ordinance will be read today to implement a citywide curfew for teens aged 16 and under for 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

673 books removed from Orange County classrooms

Orange County classrooms this year had 673 books removed from them. State laws passed by Republican legislators require media specialists to review and approve classroom collections and school libraries, and flag books that include pornography or “sexual conduct” for removal.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

