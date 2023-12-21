Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Thurs., December 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Decertification process begins for large teachers’ union

Florida’s largest teachers union has failed to meet the conditions of a new state law requiring that a supermajority of members pay dues. This set in motion its decertification process which could leave about 30,000 Miami-Dade public school educators without representation.

 

Hernando Sheriff uses disputed DNA test

Hernando County is the first of about a dozen Florida Sheriff’s offices to integrate Rapid DNA testing in the booking process. There are some red flags over the system’s reliability.

 

Tampa City Council considers curfew

An ordinance will be read today to implement a citywide curfew for teens aged 16 and under for 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

 

673 books removed from Orange County classrooms

Orange County classrooms this year had 673 books removed from them. State laws passed by Republican legislators require media specialists to review and approve classroom collections and school libraries, and flag books that include pornography or “sexual conduct” for removal.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Florida Supreme Court justices say that there is no need to consolidate courts

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday said it did not...

dog in a dress
Veterinarians could use telehealth under bills in the Florida Legislature

Republican lawmakers have filed proposals that would allow veterinarians to...

stop traffic light camera
Proposed Florida constitutional amendments would outlaw red-light cameras

Two Florida Republicans want to ask voters to prevent state...

artificial intelligence
The Florida Legislature will consider AI issues that have “outpaced government regulation”

The Florida legislature will ponder defamation using artificial intelligence, AI...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🕺🎸 Let's Travel back to 2016 with That '70s Show when they featured Rolling Stones on Pink Vinyl! 🌈 Who's got this retro gem in their collection? Comment below! ✨ #TBT #communityradio #wmnf #Music Thanks, Suncoast Bronze Ringers for the 🎉fabulous🎉 festive performance yesterday! We loved the 🎄holiday vibes! #holidaycheer #festiveperfromance #ringingbells #communityradio #wmnf #Music Celebrate the holidays with us and Suncoast Bronze Ringers!🎄 Join us on Dec 18th at 5pm for a 30-person bell-ringing orchestra in the Live Studio with Flee! 🔔 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #HolidayMood #BellRinging #LiveStudio #Flee #wmnf #Music #communityradio Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🎉 We're loving this memory from 2016 featuring Indie FM! 🎶 sharing music memories for #HappyHolidays 🎉 🎄 🤩 #TBT 🎅 #HolidayVibes #Holidays2016 #WMNF #communityradio #wmnf #Music #MusicMemories
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday