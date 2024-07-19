The Scoop: Fri. July 19th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

St. Pete City Council approves Rays stadium and Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
The St. Petersburg City Council has approved a new Rays stadium and redevelopment project for the Historic Gas Plant District. WMNF’s Chris Young reports after a 5 to 3 vote yesterday, the landmark deal will now go to the Pinellas County Commission where it is expected to get final approval.
Hillsborough tests elections equipment
Hillsborough County gears up for the upcoming election by testing for mechanical errors at the polls.
Clearwater Thrashers bat dog retires
The Clearwater Thrashers say goodbye to a beloved member of the team. Reporter Leah Burdick tells us the story of the thrasher’s furry friend.
