The Scoop: Fri. July 19th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
St. Pete City Council approves Rays stadium and Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment

The St. Petersburg City Council has approved a new Rays stadium and redevelopment project for the Historic Gas Plant District. WMNF’s Chris Young reports after a 5 to 3 vote yesterday, the landmark deal will now go to the Pinellas County Commission where it is expected to get final approval.

Hillsborough tests elections equipment

Hillsborough County gears up for the upcoming election by testing for mechanical errors at the polls.

Clearwater Thrashers bat dog retires

The Clearwater Thrashers say goodbye to a beloved member of the team. Reporter Leah Burdick tells us the story of the thrasher’s furry friend.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

