The Scoop: Thurs. July 18th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Hillsborough School Board will vote on legal action to keep tax questions on the ballot

A referendum that asked Hillsborough County voters to increase their property taxes to help teachers was blocked from the ballot by County commissioners yesterday.

St. Pete votes Thursday on Rays stadium and redevelopment

With environmental concerns, the draft plan promises energy conservation by implementing solar power. The predicted cost of the project is estimated at $6.5 billion.

My Safe Florida Home funds dry up

New Applications are paused for The My Safe Florida Home program. This program provides up to $10,000 in grant money for hurricane home protection to lower insurance costs for qualified homeowners.

Hillsborough tests ballots and machines

Hillsborough County’s Canvassing Board is meeting this morning to oversee what’s known as a public Logic and Accuracy Test of ballot scanners.

Largemouth bass will be called Florida bass

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced yesterday that the largemouth bass is now called the Florida Bass. It will be its own species, separated from the largemouth bass.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

