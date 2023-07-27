The Scoop: Thurs., July 27, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Former senator wants veto accountability

A former state senator is calling for more accountability in the veto process after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that got rare bipartisan support.

Firefighters struggle to live in Tampa Bay

Firefighters in Tampa say they can’t afford to live in the Bay area on their current pay. The Tampa firefighters union is seeking higher wages for its members as they face increased workloads and housing affordability issues. President of Firefighters Local 754, Nicolas Stocco, says the department has 30 vacancies, with only 11 guaranteed hires coming in.

Disney’s firefighters get pay boost

Disney’s oversight board approved a contract that will boost pay for Disney World’s firefighters. Aaron Colburn, first vice president of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Association says that bringing up pay for all positions will help recruitment and retention. The contract takes effect the first week of August.

Florida’s history curriculum standards challenged

Public outrage broke after the Florida Board of Education approved new K-12 curriculum guidelines for instruction on Black history. Critics said the policy is racist and revisionist.

Pushback against gender-affirming care access restrictions

A federal judge has been asked by advocates to block part of a law that makes it harder for adults to access gender-affirming care.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

