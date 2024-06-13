Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. June 13th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
A book about banning has itself banned by a school board in Florida

“Ban This Book” by Alan Gratz has been removed from libraries in the Indian River County school district. The school board voted 3-to-2 last month.

Gov. DeSantis plans to appeal Florida youth-gender affirming care

The law was signed in 2023 that banned anyone from using state Medicaid funds for gender-affirming care. The law also bans minors from puberty blockers. DeSantis says “It is wrong to mutilate minors.”

The St.Petersburg Mayor and City Council overview

WMNF’s Meghan Bowman reports on the updated plans for the proposed new Ray stadium.

A new Florida law will wipe out all citizen-led review boards for the police

Starting July 1st, this new law will be in effect. WMNF’s Chris Young reports what that means for Tampa’s almost 10-year-old board.

Gov. DeSantis is ramping up his fundraising

DeSantis aims to defeat the ballots aimed at preserving abortion access and legalizing recreational pot.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

