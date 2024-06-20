Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. June 20th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Citizens property insurance rates might go up

State insurers could see their rates increase by hundreds of dollars when they renew next year. The corporation’s board of governors approved a proposed 14% rate increase overall for its policies.

Security is high for the St.Pete Pride parade

More than 200,000 people are expected at the parade this weekend. The trans-march will kick things off at 5:30 and then the parade begins at 6 p.m.

Tropical weather systems to watch

Tropical storm Alberto has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit landfall today. Meanwhile, forecasters at The National Hurricane Center are monitoring another disturbance near the Bahamas.

The mother of a transgender teenager involved in an investigation at a Broward high school speaks out

Jessica Norton was one of five employees at Monarch High School reassigned to non-school work sites. Six months later Norton says she and her family have been unfairly treated.

Ten Commandments in Louisiana schools

Mike Hempen reports that Louisiana has become the first state to require the 10 Commandments to be displayed in every public classroom.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

