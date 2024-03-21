The Scoop: Thurs. March 21, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

New Florida law targets homelessness

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill yesterday designed to prevent people experiencing homelessness from sleeping in public places. The bill will prevent cities and counties from allowing people to sleep on public property, including at public buildings and in public rights of way. But State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) says the new law is “actually making a bad situation worse.”

Sustainability wins and losses

The sustainability advocacy group 1000 Friends of Florida recapped what they feel are the wins and losses of the session during a presentation on Wednesday.

Flights from Haiti to Florida

A plane with 14 Floridians arrived in Florida from Haiti amid the ongoing gang violence. The director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, said about 300 Florida residents have reached out for help as of Wednesday morning.

Florida will buy conservation land

The Florida Cabinet will consider a $122 million proposal on Tuesday to buy 25,000 acres of agricultural land in Southwest Florida and allow current owners to lease and manage the property. The purchase is tied to a statewide wildlife corridor. It’s in the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor in Hendry and Collier Counties.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

