Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Thurs. March 21, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share

New Florida law targets homelessness

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill yesterday designed to prevent people experiencing homelessness from sleeping in public places. The bill will prevent cities and counties from allowing people to sleep on public property, including at public buildings and in public rights of way. But State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) says the new law is “actually making a bad situation worse.”

Sustainability wins and losses

The sustainability advocacy group 1000 Friends of Florida recapped what they feel are the wins and losses of the session during a presentation on Wednesday.

Flights from Haiti to Florida

A plane with 14 Floridians arrived in Florida from Haiti amid the ongoing gang violence. The director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, said about 300 Florida residents have reached out for help as of Wednesday morning.

Florida will buy conservation land

The Florida Cabinet will consider a $122 million proposal on Tuesday to buy 25,000 acres of agricultural land in Southwest Florida and allow current owners to lease and manage the property. The purchase is tied to a statewide wildlife corridor. It’s in the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor in Hendry and Collier Counties.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producers: Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Spenscer Tesch, Aida Sarsinova, Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors: Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director: Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters: Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

Hillsborough students served first ever fully Florida-sourced lunch

Listen: Lunch looked a little different for students in Hillsborough...

New College
$1.1 million rides on a New College of Florida report

New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran is slated to...

What Are The Legal & Medical Status of Reproductive Rights and Reproductive Technologies in Florida Today?

Experts review the legal and medical status of reproductive rights...

Unleashing Hope: Tampa Bay Beagle Rescue’s Mission to Save Lives

In the heart of Tampa Bay, a dedicated group of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.” WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio OUR TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES CONTINUES with the incredible @Eddie9v “Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V is known for his proud allegiance to back-to-basics blues, but on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” he turns his guitar and voice to gut-bucket soul, the kind that is not really made anymore, and his passion is so palpable it makes the music bristle with discovery. Rich organ and bright horn flares flesh out the old-school track, which sounds quite deliberately like it could have been rcorded 50 years ago at Muscle Shoals or Hi Records.” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic 🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: