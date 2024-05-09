Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Thurs., May 9, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share

Update on family of hostage

A Sarasota woman’s stepson is one of many Israelis taken hostage during Hamas’ October 7 attack. WMNF’s Chris Young reports she is still seeking answers on her son’s whereabouts seven months later.

Devin Stephenson approved as Florida Poly president

Yesterday the State University System of Florida’s Board of Governors approved Dr. Devin Stephenson as Florida Polytechnic University‘s second president. WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski reports that while the Board did not directly ask him about student protests for Palestine, they did ask Stephenson about the balance between free speech and preserving educational processes.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will be net positive energy

The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will generate enough solar power that it will become the first net-positive energy botanical gardens. Selby CEO Jennifer Rominiecki spoke about it yesterday on WMNF’s MidPoint.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Fire and Ice interviewed: Richard a Black Business Owner of The Elite Factory, in the TampaBay Area

Fire and Ice interviewed: Richard a Black Business Owner of...

storm warnings and watches Lee County
A property insurance company will pay a $1 million fine over mishandling claims after Hurricane Ian

An order says that Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance violated...

child care or preschool babysitting
No. 1 with a grudge

Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to take exception to a U.S....

Florida Poly Devin Stephenson
Dr. Devin Stephenson approved as president of Lakeland’s Florida Polytechnic University

Learn about the new president of Florida Polytechnic University and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
A roaring success: The Tropical Heatwave 2024 leaves its mark on Ybor City! Thanks to all who came out for Tropical Heatwave 24! Stay tuned for more photos, videos, and Special Thanks throughout this week! Check out the recap story on our website! #wmnfevents #Livemusic #thw24 Get to know Chuck Owen and his remarkable music on Monday's Jazz In The Night! 😊 Bob Seymour talks with the 5-time Grammy nominee about his new band, ReSurgence, as well as his 19-piece Jazz Surge and an award-winning CD with the WDR Big Band from Germany. Don't miss Chuck Owen's visit to Jazz In The Night, Tonight at 9! 🎶 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 on your radio dial! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Heatwave is going strong! We go sail after midnight come hang with us! #wmnf #the24 #livemusic Today on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a local Favorite Kristopher James in a Pre-Heatwave Jamterview! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎵 🔥Listen ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents Experience the thrilling performance of the Gulfport Gecko Marching Band at this year's Tropical Heatwave! Last year's show was unforgettable. #ThrowbackThurday #TropicalHeatwave CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 📷 Tracy May
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: