The Scoop: Thurs., May 9, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A Sarasota woman’s stepson is one of many Israelis taken hostage during Hamas’ October 7 attack. WMNF’s Chris Young reports she is still seeking answers on her son’s whereabouts seven months later.

Devin Stephenson approved as Florida Poly president

Yesterday the State University System of Florida’s Board of Governors approved Dr. Devin Stephenson as Florida Polytechnic University‘s second president. WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski reports that while the Board did not directly ask him about student protests for Palestine, they did ask Stephenson about the balance between free speech and preserving educational processes.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will be net positive energy

The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will generate enough solar power that it will become the first net-positive energy botanical gardens. Selby CEO Jennifer Rominiecki spoke about it yesterday on WMNF’s MidPoint.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

