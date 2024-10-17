The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 17th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hillsborough students return to schools

Only a week after hurricane Milton and school is back in session, students are expected to return today.

Bacteria are a concern after hurricanes

Residents need to watch out for dangerous bacteria and diseases that are in the water after Hurricane Milton. The Florida Department of Health will provide updates.

The state of Florida opposes an abortion rights amendment

An abortion rights amendment is in the courts right now, it is being heavily opposed by Florida government.

An appeals court will hear a challenge to a Florida gun law

The courts will hear a new law that challenges gun laws. the law prevents people under 21 from purchasing rifles.

New student loan forgiveness program

President Joe Biden is celebrating relieving 1 million citizens of student debt. With this, a new program has been announced to relieve even more people of debt.

