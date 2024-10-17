HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 17th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Hillsborough students return to schools

Only a week after hurricane Milton and school is back in session, students are expected to return today.

Bacteria are a concern after hurricanes

Residents need to watch out for dangerous bacteria and diseases that are in the water after Hurricane Milton. The Florida Department of Health will provide updates.

The state of Florida opposes an abortion rights amendment

An abortion rights amendment is in the courts right now, it is being heavily opposed by Florida government.

An appeals court will hear a challenge to a Florida gun law

The courts will hear a new law that challenges gun laws. the law prevents people under 21 from purchasing rifles.

New student loan forgiveness program

President Joe Biden is celebrating relieving 1 million citizens of student debt. With this, a new program has been announced to relieve even more people of debt.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

