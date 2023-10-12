The Scoop: Thurs., October 12, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Medicaid processing issues

A state Senate committee met yesterday morning in Tallahassee to discuss Florida’s turbulent Medicaid redetermination process. One key topic on the table was excessively long wait times for Medicaid’s call center.

Tornado watch today

A tornado watch is in effect across North and Central Florida until later this morning as an area of low pressure continues to produce widespread downpours across parts of our state. Rain chances should taper off this afternoon.

American-Islamic relations

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Tampa plans to issue information statewide for the community on how to demonstrate and protest safely. Local and statewide reports indicate that Palestinian students are being targeted on campus.

Seminole removes 31 books

Seminole County Public Schools removed 31 books from their high school libraries last month based on objections from someone in a different county. According to one local parent, the books appear to have been pulled from shelves “under the cover of darkness”.

Manatees may be listed endangered

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it may be necessary to elevate the protected status of two types of manatees from threatened to endangered, but there’s still a long road ahead before the federal agency makes its final decision.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

