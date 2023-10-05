The Scoop: Thurs., October 5, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Challenge to violent protest law

Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments in a challenge to 2021 law that enhanced penalties and created new crimes during protests that turn violent.

Recreational marijuana hearing

The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana.

Vote-by-mail fraud

A pro-Trump activist in The Villages is facing felony charges alleging that he forged his father’s signature on a vote-by-mail ballot after his father’s death in October 2020.

Global temperatures rise

Earth’s warming somehow increased in September after an already blistering summer. The European Climate Agency says temperatures last month set a new mark with officials saying 2023 is now on track for the hottest year on record, about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than pre-industrial times.

Job growth and changes

September’s national unemployment numbers will be released tomorrow. Despite higher interest rates designed to slow the economy, Florida is one of the brightest spots for job growth.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

