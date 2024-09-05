Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 5th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Pedestrian killed by hit and run driver in Largo’

Around 9 last night, a driver struck and killed a pedestrian just east of Highway 19.

Inmate deaths in Pinellas and Hillsborough

2 inmates in Pinellas and Hillsborough have died, Police are currently investigating the cause. Murder/Homicide unit is on the case.

Flooding rains inundate Tampa Bay area

3 inches in almost one hour in the Tampa Bay area, Keep an eye on Twitter for updates.

GOP nominee drops out of Orlando area state attorney race

A Republican candidate for state attorney has dropped out of the race. Last month the candidate had won the Republican nomination.

HART has announced that they are launching a fare-free pilot for travel to the University of South Florida.

Father Initiative

Ron Desantis gave updates on the father initiative at a summit he attended. The program involves mentorship for fatherhood.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

