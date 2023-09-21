The Scoop: Thurs., September 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Ending youth homelessness

Hillsborough County announced that it has received an award of $4.6 million in federal funding towards ending youth homelessness.

Capital sexual battery

Detectives have made an arrest in the case of the sexual assault of two victims under 12 years of age. 25-year-old Donterius Garrett of St. Petersburg faces nine counts of capital sexual battery, 3 counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition. If you have any information that would be helpful to the current investigation or you feel your child may have been a victim, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

Restroom designations

The state university system Board of Governors is moving forward with a notice of intent to adopt a new regulation about the designation of restrooms or having unisex restrooms. The controversial new law includes requiring the designation of restrooms for “exclusive use by females” and “exclusive use by males”.

Clerk of Courts suspended

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Kirk Reams. He and two other men are accused of defrauding Jefferson County out of more than $800,000. Also charged are Warren “Charles” Culp Jr., former financial consultant to the clerk of court, and Justin “Tyler” McNeill, former clerk of courts deputy.

Protected status for Venezuelans

The Biden administration says it’s granting temporary protected status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans already in the country who arrived as of July 31st which essentially makes it easier and faster for them to get authorization to work.

Police brutality

Prosecutors in Colorado say that when two Denver-area police officers put Elijah McClain in a neck hold, they ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe. He was injected with the powerful sedative ketamine and pronounced dead three days after going into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

