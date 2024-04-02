Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. April 2nd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
The Scoop color logo

 Abortion rulings 

The Florida Supreme Court has handed down two rulings concerning abortion. One decision allows for the implementation of a six-week ban on abortion in the state, while the other allows voters to consider a constitutional amendment safeguarding abortion rights.

 Recreational marijuana on the ballot

The Florida Supreme Court has approved measures for November’s ballot allowing voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana use. 

Migrants can sue Florida flight company

A federal judge has ruled that lawyers representing migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two years ago can sue the charter flight company involved, Vertol Systems Co.

Clean Air Tampa Bay

The EPA has awarded the Tampa Bay area a $1 million grant to develop a climate action plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Led by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, the four-year project, known as Clean Air Tampa Bay, aims to address environmental concerns.

Voter registration law

A federal trial over Florida’s voter registration law, which bans non-U.S. citizens from volunteering for third-party voter registration groups. LatinoJustice PRLDEF is among the organizations suing, alleging infringement on political speech and civic engagement.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

