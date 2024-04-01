Clean Air Tampa Bay: EPA Grants $1M to Combat Climate Change and Protect Vulnerable Communities

Tampa, the Hillsborough River and the Selmon Expressway by Ultima_Gaina via iStock for WMNF News.

The Tampa Bay area has received a one-million-dollar grant from the EPA to come up with a climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council will lead the four-year project, known as Clean Air Tampa Bay. Clean energy plays a central role in Clean Air Tampa Bay. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe emphasized the importance of transitioning to clean energy sources to reduce air pollution. That would not only benefit the environment but also improve public health, particularly for low-income communities.

“We know that low-income communities are especially vulnerable to the impacts of increasing climate change impacts. So more severe storms, coastal erosion, heavy rains, winds, and those sorts of things. Their housing is not as resilient. They are not as resilient. Their insurance support is not as robust as people with more means. So anything we can do to put a lid on or stop or slow down the increasing impacts of climate change is going to help vulnerable communities.“

The grant will support initiatives like clean energy projects, enhanced air monitoring, promoting eco-friendly transportation, and raising awareness about environmental conservation.