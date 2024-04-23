The Scoop: Tues. April 23rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Biden in Tampa and protests

President Biden is visiting Tampa to address Florida’s abortion ban and energize Democrats for the upcoming election. However, a peace protest accuses him of funding the genocide of Palestinian women.

New weather tool will warn people about heat

On Earth Day, the CDC and NOAA unveiled a new tool aimed at offering additional information for individuals particularly vulnerable to heat.

Governor gets 20 bills

Governor Ron DeSantis recently received 20 bills, including SB 1674 aimed at cracking down on “street takeovers” to prevent street, drag, and stunt racing. The bill proposes increased fines and jail time for participants. Additionally, he received HB 1473, a school-safety bill requiring new perimeter and door-safety measures in Florida schools, including keeping gates closed and locked unless actively staffed, and prohibiting drone operations over schools.

Food insecurity

According to a recent poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida, it’s becoming increasingly challenging for Floridians to afford food.

14-year-old shot in Tampa

Tampa police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot last week. The incident occurred near the 1400 block of West Busch Boulevard, where Jevario Buie was found dead from a gunshot wound near the railroad tracks.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF