Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Tues. April 23rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
Share
The Scoop color logo

Biden in Tampa and protests

President Biden is visiting Tampa to address Florida’s abortion ban and energize Democrats for the upcoming election. However, a peace protest accuses him of funding the genocide of Palestinian women.

New weather tool will warn people about heat

On Earth Day, the CDC and NOAA unveiled a new tool aimed at offering additional information for individuals particularly vulnerable to heat.

Governor gets 20 bills

Governor Ron DeSantis recently received 20 bills, including SB 1674 aimed at cracking down on “street takeovers” to prevent street, drag, and stunt racing. The bill proposes increased fines and jail time for participants. Additionally, he received HB 1473, a school-safety bill requiring new perimeter and door-safety measures in Florida schools, including keeping gates closed and locked unless actively staffed, and prohibiting drone operations over schools.

Food insecurity

According to a recent poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida, it’s becoming increasingly challenging for Floridians to afford food.

14-year-old shot in Tampa

Tampa police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot last week. The incident occurred near the 1400 block of West Busch Boulevard, where Jevario Buie was found dead from a gunshot wound near the railroad tracks.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

President Biden speaks on abortion in Tampa

Listen: President Joe Biden came to Tampa Tuesday to speak...

Helping Others Learn to Garden with Elise Pickett of The Urban Harvest

Join Anni and Tanja on Sustainable Living to discuss helping...

Earth Day 2024: Black Liberation Through Food Sovereignty

Earth Day 2024 bring increased activism from U.S. President Joe...

CDC, NOAA announce new heat tracking tool ahead of summer

Listen: This Earth day, the CDC and NOAA announced a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕊️ Remembering DJ Reality (Audra Murrell), a true Bronx legend. With love and sadness, we bid farewell to a cherished soul. Your talent will forever resonate through the halls of WMNF. Rest in peace, Queen. Celebration of Life will be at Gonzalez Funeral Home 🌹 Additional Information in comments.🕊️ Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: