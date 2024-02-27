Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. February 27, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
The Scoop color logo

Sarasota Police

The Sarasota Police Department is actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred yesterday morning near the Ringling Museum.

Measles in Polk County

Measles confirmed in Polk County, first adult case in Florida this year.

AAUP sanctions New College of Florida

The AAUP  has imposed sanctions on New College of Florida, citing a politically motivated takeover as one of the most severe violations of their standards in recent memory. WMNF’s Chris Young reports on the sanctions.

 DEP asks for a stay

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has requested a partial stay from a judge in an ongoing legal dispute related to a 2020 decision transferring permitting authority for wetland projects from the federal government to the state.

 “Identity politics” in teacher prep

The Florida Senate’s Republican-dominated Rules Committee has approved a contentious education bill, SB 1372, aimed at eliminating “identity politics” from teacher preparation programs.

 Gas Plant District

The majority of registered voters oppose redevelopment plans for the historic Gas Plant District and new baseball stadium, according to league of Women Voters survey.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

