The Scoop: Tues. March 19, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Election Day

Today is Election Day in Florida, featuring local candidates on the ballot in counties like Pinellas. Republicans are participating in their party’s presidential preference primary. Democratic Party chose not to hold a primary.

USF hunger strike for Gaza

About 30 students protested inside the University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees meeting in Tampa, some starting a hunger strike opposing university investments linked to Israel’s conflict with Hamas. Last year’s protest led to five student arrests.

Robles Park Community Center

Tampa political and housing leaders introduced plans for a new community center in Robles Park. According to WMNF’s Chris Young, this announcement marks the initial stage of a revitalization effort.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

