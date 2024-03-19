The Scoop: Tues. March 19, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Election Day
Today is Election Day in Florida, featuring local candidates on the ballot in counties like Pinellas. Republicans are participating in their party’s presidential preference primary. Democratic Party chose not to hold a primary.
USF hunger strike for Gaza
About 30 students protested inside the University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees meeting in Tampa, some starting a hunger strike opposing university investments linked to Israel’s conflict with Hamas. Last year’s protest led to five student arrests.
Robles Park Community Center
Tampa political and housing leaders introduced plans for a new community center in Robles Park. According to WMNF’s Chris Young, this announcement marks the initial stage of a revitalization effort.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF