The Scoop: Tues. March 26, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Fire at Mosaic

Last night, there was a fire at a Mosaic property in Riverview. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue came to the scene. The fire spread quickly due to strong winds. There were no injuries to personnel, there has been no threat to public safety.

Tampa International Film Festival

The 17th annual Gasparilla International Film Festival brought Hollywood to Tampa last weekend. Despite recording high attendance, attracting filmmakers to shoot in Tampa may prove challenging, as highlighted by WMNF’s Chris Young.

2,000 COVID deaths in Florida in 2024

The number of resident deaths linked to COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000, as per the latest data from the state Department of Health, including 211 in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Protests at UF

Protests are scheduled at the University of Florida today and tomorrow, coinciding with the meeting of the Florida Board of Governors on campus. Today at 12 pm, faculty members will protest against SB 846, a law barring state universities from hiring individuals from specific countries.

Sociology courses in Florida

The Board of Governors in Florida will convene to address two main topics: finding a replacement for sociology as a core course and implementing changes to civics literacy requirements.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

