The Scoop: Tues. May 14th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Storms approaching
Dems push abortion amendment
Democrats are rallying support for a November ballot measure aimed at enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to safeguard reproductive rights in Florida.
Brooksville man sentenced for clinic bombing
Veterans mental health clinic
Veterans in East Tampa now benefit from an extended range of healthcare services at the Sabal Park Clinic, thanks to a collaboration between the Tampa VA and MacDill Air Force Base 6th Medical Group. This partnership aims to improve healthcare accessibility for veterans in the region.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF