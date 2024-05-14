The Scoop: Tues. May 14th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Storms approaching

Florida is experiencing a persistent and dangerous weather pattern, with severe thunderstorms and tornadoes impacting various regions. Meteorologist Megan Borowski warns of an elevated risk for severe storms and flooding across the entire Florida peninsula, including the Tampa Bay area. A trough of low pressure, combined with a humid airmass over the Gulf of Mexico, is leading to multiple rounds of thunderstorm complexes. Residents are urged to remain weather aware, seek higher ground in case of flooding, and take shelter in sturdy buildings during severe thunderstorms or tornado warnings.

Dems push abortion amendment

Democrats are rallying support for a November ballot measure aimed at enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to safeguard reproductive rights in Florida.

Brooksville man sentenced for clinic bombing

In 2022, Xavier Batten, a 21-year-old from Brooksville, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California. Batten pleaded guilty in January, and the judge characterized the crime as cowardly and lacking empathy for women and their rights. Fortunately, the clinic was closed during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Veterans mental health clinic

Veterans in East Tampa now benefit from an extended range of healthcare services at the Sabal Park Clinic, thanks to a collaboration between the Tampa VA and MacDill Air Force Base 6th Medical Group. This partnership aims to improve healthcare accessibility for veterans in the region.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

