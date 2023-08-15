The Scoop: Tues., August 15, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Proposed property tax hike

As the Tampa City Council considers a property tax increase to address a host of problems to fix, the City of Tampa held a budget workshop. Affordable housing and renters concerns were at the core of the meeting. City Departments made cases for why the property tax increase will help with improvements for broken roads and sidewalks, old fire stations, parks, and after school programs for children. But with rising inflation and insurance rates, some members on council were concerned that the additional cost would be too much for homeowners while residents argued that raising the millage rate is not the best solution. A final decision on the budget will come in September.

Tampa convention numbers up

Recent laws in Florida that some call “hostile” towards minorities have caused many organizations to cancel conventions in the state. However, the Tampa Convention Center has seen its busiest summer yet.

Biden administration wants to challenge Florida law

The Biden administration says parts of a 2021 Florida law placing restrictions on social-media companies violates the First Amendment. The administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge it, reminding justices to uphold an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that blocked parts of the law.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

