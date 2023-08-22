The Scoop: Tues., August 22, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Veteran housing

The Manatee County Commission is delaying moving forward with a project for veteran housing. Earlier this month, they heard the proposal to use county-owned property for affordable housing.

Prescribed burning

Two prescribed burns are scheduled in the area this morning. The Southwest Florida Water Management District tweeted today that if conditions permit they will conduct a 290-acre prescribed fire at Green Swamp West Preserve and a 200-acre fire in the Sernova Tract of the Starkey Wilderness Preserve.

Missing boy found

There was a missing child alert in Polk County overnight. Early this morning, detectives located the lost boy, who was safe and sleeping on a neighbor’s porch less than a half-mile from where the family was staying.

Affordable housing

Some of the metro areas that have seen the biggest rent increases in the nation since the start of the pandemic include Tampa and Miami. State lawmakers passed the Live Local Act this past legislative session to try and address the issue. The new law could make it easier to build in commercial industrial areas.

SunRunner fare considered

Pinellas County’s transit agency is considering an early implementation of the SunRunner rapid bus fare, which has been free to ride since its inception. This comes as wealthy residents pressure the agency to keep houseless people out of their communities. Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller said he believes that a fare, not payable by cash, would discourage houseless riders. But imposing a fare to target a specific class of people has bothered some officials.

Florida senator race

Former Miami Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat, is running to unseat Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott. She believes Scott is vulnerable because of what she calls his support for “extreme” measures like Florida’s new ban on abortion.

Complaint against Disney

The board that oversees Disney World’s governing district has launched a battle against the company over free passes and discounts for employees. Board members submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General yesterday, claiming that the millions of dollars in season passes and discounts on hotels, merchandise, food, and beverages, which their Disney-supporting predecessors provided employees of the governing district, are unethical benefits and perks.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

