The Scoop: Tues., August 8, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Wakulla Springs hearing flooded with residents

Wakulla Commissioners are pushing back a rezoning hearing to decide the fate of a controversial gas station project near Wakulla Springs to be heard. Public comment concerning the threat the gas station could pose to the county’s drinking water, and to the springs, was put into recess and the agenda was postponed while a larger venue is found.

Tax Collector appointment scam

After an internal investigation revealing appointment fraud, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office is announcing changes to its appointment scheduling system.

School district fears forcing educators to break state laws

The Duval County Public School district is canceling A-P Psychology classes for the upcoming school year in response to ongoing arguments between the College Board and The Florida Department of Education about education rules banning certain materials that would invalidate some college credit courses.

Tourism numbers show slowdown

In some areas of Florida, the money collected on hotel stays is down. Tourist development tax numbers were down in Orange County in April and May, with several conferences pulling out of Orlando citing new laws, like “Stop Woke”.

Heat advisory across U.S.

Heat alerts are in effect across the entire state and much of the rest of the nation today. Heat index values could become dangerous. We should stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, if possible, limit our time outside, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF