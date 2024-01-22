The Scoop: Mon., January 22, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Desantis drops out

Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped his race for the White House. In a four-minute video posted to the social media platform X, DeSantis says he halted his campaign because there was no path to victory.

Search for black graves at MacDill expands

The U.S. Air Force plans to expand its search for grave sites in a former Black cemetery at Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base. It comes after the discovery of 121 potential sites already.

House Bill advances, could allow killing of bears

A State House bill that would allow people to kill bears on their property without permits when they feel threatened advanced in a House subcommittee on Friday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports opponents say that killing the bears is not the solution – trash management is.

Florida House panel approves term limit for county commissioners

A bill to create 12-year term limit for county commissioners advanced through a Florida House subcommittee Friday. WMNF’s Jimmy Rosilio reports, it moved forward after that restriction was changed from eight years to 12.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

