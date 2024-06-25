The Scoop: Tues. June 25th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The state of abortion two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned

Monique Shaw is the senior program officer of the Rober Wood Johnson Foundation and she is speaking up about how she feels on the matter. She discusses health care and pregnancy-related issues.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how a St Petersburg news outlet hired a new artificial intelligence journalist.

Fentanyl to blame for death of USF student

Four men were arrested in connection with the death of a USF student. WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports authorities seized narcotics and more than twelve hundred fentanyl pills from a suspect’s home.

