The Scoop: Tues., October 10, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Desnatis criticizes Palestine support

On Sunday, hundreds gathered in Tampa to show support for the people of Palestine. However, Governor DeSantis took to social media to call the demonstrations abhorrent.

 

Controversial textbook approved

The Florida Board of Education has approved a personal finance textbook by popular conservative money guru Dave Ramsey and the Pasco County school board has taken steps to formally adopt it. However, some say documents from a Pasco reviewing committee describe a textbook riddled with shortcomings.

 

Free public transit in St. Pete

Low-income St. Petersburg residents who don’t have access to cars will be able to take public transit for free throughout Pinellas County starting next month. The St. Petersburg City Council approved $175,000 in city funding for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

 

Financial deadlines for parties

The Florida Democratic Party raised $804,000 from July 1 through Sept. 30, while spending about $387,000. State candidates, political committees, and parties face a deadline today for filing finance reports detailing information for the year’s third quarter.

 

The House and budget

Florida Congress member Matt Gaetz made good on his promise to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Despite this, Florida Republican lawmakers did not join him in voting against McCarthy. Now, another potential government shutdown and its repercussions loom.

 

Florida Senate president

Senate Republicans will gather next week to formally designate Wauchula Republican and current Senate majority leader Ben Albritton as Senate president. Republicans are able to choose the president because they hold a majority in the Senate.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

