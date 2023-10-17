Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Tues., October 17, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

From crime to care

A new wellness hub opened yesterday on the site of a former nightclub associated with crime issues in East Tampa. It will offer a pharmacy, family health services, and a service to educate women of color about breast cancer awareness.

 

Environmental racism

A stench surrounding an industrial corridor that has lingered for decades in a mainly Black and low-income neighborhood in St. Petersburg is getting more attention. Researchers say levels of chemicals in the air in the Childs Park neighborhood indicate possible concern for potential health effects after long-term exposure.

 

Beach access during restoration

Pinellas County officials are asking for the public’s help in protecting the beach restoration work underway on Belleair Beach and others. Sunset Beach in Treasure Island also remains closed to the public while sea oats and other vegetation are planted this week. Future project sites may include Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Redington Shores, and/or Madeira Beach.

 

New climate study

Researchers at Cornell and Florida State Universities are hoping a new study serves as a wake-up call for local planners and managers in Florida’s municipalities. A surprisingly large number of officials are unaware of how drastically climate change will impact their finances.

 

SHINE St. Pete Mural Festival

An installation at the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival is designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act while spreading awareness about the listed small tooth sawfish.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Hillsborough County's suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren
Andrew Warren calls judicial consolidation “a naked power grab by Tallahassee and the Republican leadership”

Andrew Warren calls a plan to merge court circuits "a...

Pro-Palestine demonstration takes to the streets in Tampa

In Downtown Tampa on Friday nearly 500 protestors gathered at...

East Tampa doctor transforms former nightclub into wellness center

On Monday, a new wellness hub opened in the site...

Public Defense, Global Cyber-war

Rocky Brancato, Chief Operations Officer in the Public Defender’s office,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕰️ There's still an opportunity to support WMNF's Fall Fund Drive! 🍂 Beyond a radio station, we're a community united. Your contribution strengthens our impact. Act now to be a part of our mission. Plus, unlock exclusive WMNF swag as a token of our appreciation. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🎁 #WMNFFallDrive #WMNF #CommunityUnited #SupportWMNF #WMNFSwag #RadioStation #FallFundDrive 🎃Throwback to the spookiest Halloween ever! 🦇This guest host was the life of the party! ➡️ The First person to name this Host wins a WMNF bumper sticker or window cling! ⬅️ Goul Luck! 👻 #TBT #Halloween2016 #HappyHalloween 🎃 #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🥳 THE FALL FUND DRIVE IS ON! 🎉 @sammyeontheradio and the amazing @randyerbelt are live in studio now! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🙌 #wmnf #fallfunddrive #community We're loving the #BTS fun from our Fall Fund Drive! Support your favorite host & grab some awesome swag 💛. We're so thankful for all the love! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #SupportYourHost #FallFundDrive 💙 #wmnf #donate Meet @swmadden, the creative genius behind our Fall Fund Drive wearable swag! 🤩 Huge thanks to you and your lovely wife for stopping by! 🙌 Click below to grab this limited edition gear & keep tuning in for more fun! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO SUPPORT! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate #FallFundDriveSwag #SteveMadden #CreativityAtItsBest 🎨