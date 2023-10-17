The Scoop: Tues., October 17, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

From crime to care

A new wellness hub opened yesterday on the site of a former nightclub associated with crime issues in East Tampa. It will offer a pharmacy, family health services, and a service to educate women of color about breast cancer awareness.

Environmental racism

A stench surrounding an industrial corridor that has lingered for decades in a mainly Black and low-income neighborhood in St. Petersburg is getting more attention. Researchers say levels of chemicals in the air in the Childs Park neighborhood indicate possible concern for potential health effects after long-term exposure.

Beach access during restoration

Pinellas County officials are asking for the public’s help in protecting the beach restoration work underway on Belleair Beach and others. Sunset Beach in Treasure Island also remains closed to the public while sea oats and other vegetation are planted this week. Future project sites may include Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Redington Shores, and/or Madeira Beach.

New climate study

Researchers at Cornell and Florida State Universities are hoping a new study serves as a wake-up call for local planners and managers in Florida’s municipalities. A surprisingly large number of officials are unaware of how drastically climate change will impact their finances.

SHINE St. Pete Mural Festival

An installation at the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival is designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act while spreading awareness about the listed small tooth sawfish.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

