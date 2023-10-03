The Scoop: Tues., October 3, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Social services reinstated

In a controversial move last month, the Sarasota County Commission cut funding for various social service programs, including childcare and homeless services. However, the commission has now reversed the cuts.

Congressional map trial

A federal trial over Florida’s congressional map could wrap up early this week. Attorneys for civil rights groups and voters who are suing over North Florida’s districts called their final witnesses yesterday.

Athletics at New College

New College of Florida’s newly created sports teams along with their new mascot, the Mighty Banyans, will compete in the Sun Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics starting next year. The teams were created amid tremendous changes at the school spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials. The New College Board of Trustees will today select a president. Interim president Richard Corcoran is among the three candidates for the permanent position.

El Niño wind shear

This year’s El Niño season brought with it a high-pressure system in the Atlantic. This is why many storms, with the exceptions of Hurricane Idalia and Tropical Storm Ophelia, have stayed well away from Florida and the eastern seaboard. Future storms brewing in the Caribbean and Gulf between now and the end of November will likely run into wind shear from El Niño. This will make it more difficult for the system to develop and curb its chances of hitting the Sunshine State.

Asteroid mission delayed

A NASA mission launching from Kennedy Space Center to a peculiar metallic asteroid that may be a remnant of a planetary core has been delayed a week. The newest setback cuts into a shrinking launch window.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF