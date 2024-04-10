Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. April 10th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Aida Sarsenova
Judge blocks Florida pronoun law

A 2023 Florida law requiring transgender teachers to use pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth is blocked on the basis of First Amendment rights.

DeSantis executive privilege

Court hearings regarding whether “executive privilege” shields  Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration from releasing records will be heard at the 1st District Court of Appeal next month.

Florida opposes student loan forgiveness

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined in filing a lawsuit yesterday seeking to block a program seeking to provide breaks on student-loan debt.

Tax resistors

The United States is receiving increasing scrutiny for giving billions of dollars in financial support to Israel. One activist group is protesting the aid by refusing to pay federal taxes.

