Florida and other states sue over Joe Biden’s student debt relief

Posted on by Staff
Student loan forgiveness
Student loans by bearsky23 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Republican attorneys general from four other states filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block a Biden administration program that would provide breaks on student-loan debt.

The lawsuit, filed in Missouri, targets a program, known as the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan.

The lawsuit contends that federal officials have violated a law known as the Administrative Procedure Act and that they moved forward with the program after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked an earlier debt-forgiveness effort.

“Yet again, the president is unilaterally trying to impose an extraordinarily expensive and controversial policy that he could not get through Congress,” the lawsuit said.

Along with Florida, the other states that filed the lawsuit are Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio and Oklahoma.

“This is not government money,” Moody said. “This is American taxpayer money. This is Floridian taxpayer money.”

