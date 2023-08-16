The Scoop: Wed., August 16, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Gopher Tortoise’s protection

The Gopher tortoise is a threatened species native to the southeastern US. The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the US Fish and Wildlife Service for denying the animal Endangered Species Act protections.

Federal lawsuit to block new education standards

A group opposing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to remake New College of Florida filed a federal lawsuit that challenges the measures. They asked a judge to block the state from enforcing and declare unconstitutional a 2023 law requiring courses to not “distort significant historical events,” include curriculum that teaches “identity politics,” or violate a state law that restricts the way certain race-related topics can be taught in schools.

Heated FAU board meeting

The first meeting of Florida Atlantic University’s Board of Trustees since the school suspended its presidential search got heated.

DeSantis’ travel records concealed

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is paying a lot more this year to protect and transport Gov. Ron DeSantis. Recent legislation which DeSantis signed into law prevents the public from making public records requests related to travel records for himself and some other staff. The exemption, from Senate Bill 1616, comes when DeSantis’ travel comes under scrutiny due to his White House bid. The law also conceals who makes unofficial visits to the governor’s mansion.

Caloosahatchee River algae

There is a little less toxic blue-green algae in area waters, but does that mean the threat of a large bloom of the toxic algae in the Caloosahatchee River is over?

