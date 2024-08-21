The Scoop: Wed. Aug. 21th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

2024 Primary Election roundup

Tuesday was the Primary Election. Andrew Warren and Whitney Fox won their primaries and will advance to November’s General Election. That’s when Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott will face off against Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. While for a seat in the U.S. House Representatives Republican U.S. House Representative Matt Gaetz will face Democratic challenger Gay Valimon. Both will go head-to-head in Nov.

