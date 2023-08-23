The Scoop: Wed., August 23, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Suspect shot and killed

Tampa Police officers and a Polk County sheriff deputy killed a man after coming under fire yesterday while working as U.S. Marshals serving a warrant in Riverview. The 39-year-old was the primary suspect in a 2009 homicide out of New York and was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender among other lawlessness.

New College housing overflow

Enrollment at New College of Florida is surging. The school has recruited so many new student-athletes that a third hotel will be used to house students. This one is four miles from campus.

BLM pins not allowed

New College of Florida leadership told student orientation leaders to remove Black Lives Matter and Pride pins from their uniform shirts, pants, and bags as they worked the college’s mandatory introductory program for new students.

Bathrooms at state colleges

State education officials are to weigh approval of a proposed rule that deals with the designation of restrooms and changing facilities at Florida colleges. This comes amid broader efforts to require people to use bathrooms that line up with their sex assigned at birth. Colleges also would be required to establish disciplinary policies that include termination for administrators and instructional personnel who violate the law.

Raising teacher’s pay

Rep. Tae Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, filed a proposal (HB 13) dubbed the “Save Our Teachers Act” that seeks to raise teachers’ base salaries to $65,000. The Legislature has provided more than $3 billion since 2020 in an effort to raise educators’ minimum salaries to $47,500. Edmonds’ proposal would put Florida’s minimum teacher salaries above the median teacher pay nationally.

Florida Commission on Ethics

Glen Gilzean stepped down yesterday as chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics while maintaining his $400,0000-a-year job as administrator of the revamped Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that includes Walt Disney World properties. Gilzean had requested an opinion on holding the dual positions through the end of his term on the commission.

Citizens Property Insurance

The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added more than 7,700 policies last week, as its total climbed above 1.37 million policies. Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio has said the policy count could reach 1.7 million by the end of the year.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

