Some New College of Florida students have to live in a hotel four miles from campus

Share this:

New College of Florida has gone through a lot of changes in the nine months since Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a slate of conservative Trustees; the latest is that the school is sending students to live in a third hotel off campus, four miles from NCF.

It comes as there has been an influx of new students, including many student-athletes, who are getting on-campus housing.

On Tuesday Cafe, we spoke with Mike Sanderson, a new college alum and with Steven Walker, an education reporter at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune who has been reporting extensively on the Sarasota School Board and on this year’s quickly-moving developments at New College of Florida.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch this interview here:

Also on Tuesday Café: Parenting With Pride

Also on Tuesday Café (22 August 2023) we talked about a new group called Parenting With Pride with Jennifer Solomon.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.