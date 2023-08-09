The Scoop: Wed., August 9, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Heatwave sets records in Florida

From the Panhandle to the Keys, temperature records were either matched or set yesterday afternoon. We’ll chase records again today across the state.

Federal employees feel disgraced

On a trip to New Hampshire last week, Ron DeSantis stated that if elected president, when it comes to federal employees, “we are going to start slitting throats on day one.” Some employee groups are concerned about his violent language.

Return to school tomorrow

More than 224,000 students are expected to return to school in Hillsborough County tomorrow. County school officials remind drivers to be cautious as students will be out walking to school, riding bikes, or waiting at bus stops.

Nagasaki and nuclear disarmament

Today marks the 78th anniversary of the U.S. dropping an atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Mayor Shiro Suzuki urged an end to nuclear weapons after the Group of Seven leaders, at another summit in May, adopted a nuclear disarmament document justifying atomic weapons for deterrence.

Wakulla Springs defenders unfazed

Opponents who fear a proposed gas station could damage Wakulla Springs south of Tallahassee say they’re unfazed by a new state law designed to limit lawsuits over comprehensive plan changes. Richard Grosso, a lawyer for Sierra Club Florida, submitted an objection to the proposal to ensure “the enjoyment of natural and man-made resources by citizens while minimizing the threat to health, safety, and welfare.”

Public safety unions join forces

The Florida Professional Firefighters Association has joined the Florida Police Benevolent Association in challenging the way a state agency is carrying out a new law that places additional restrictions on public-employee unions.

Bottlenose Dolphins adapt to new conditions

Bottlenose dolphins depend on seagrass for much of their food. New findings by researchers at Florida International University indicate that the dolphins in parts of Biscayne Bay are adapting without seagrass.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

