The Scoop: Wed., December 13, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Bridget Ziegler won’t resign

Last night, all members of the Sarasota County School Board voted to ask fellow Board member Bridget Ziegler to resign, except for Ziegler herself. Ziegler’s husband is accused of rape and a police investigation is ongoing.

Public education deregulation

A Florida Senate committee supported three bills Tuesday that would deregulate certain aspects of public education.

Right to Clean Water won’t be on 2024 ballot

A ballot question to add a Right to Clean Water to the Florida constitution will NOT be going on the ballot next year, but organizers say they will try again for 2026. The chair of the Florida Rights of Nature Network spoke on WMNF’s Tuesday Café. You can watch this full interview on our website, wmnf.org.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

