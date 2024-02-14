The Scoop: Wed., February 14, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida environmental groups warn EPA

Environmental groups have warned that they will file a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It’s because of the regulation of phosphate-industry waste that the groups say poses environmental and health dangers. We hear from Jaclyn Lopez, the director of the Jacobs Public Interest Law Clinic for Democracy and the Environment at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport.

Another pedestrian fatality

Another pedestrian has been struck and killed on the Tampa Bay area’s deadly roads. Tampa Police said in an email that the department is at Kennedy and Armenia – the site of the fatality. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating.

Flight attendants rally

On Tuesday, flight attendants protested at airports across the country for better pay. WMNF’s Chris Young reports from the rally at Tampa International Airport.

