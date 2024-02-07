The Scoop: Wed., February 7, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Flag Bill

A bill would prohibit government buildings from flying flags that represent a “political viewpoint” including any “politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.”

Hernando book bans

The Hernando County School Board discussed banning three books from schools; two of them, including The Kite Runner were removed.

Brevard book bans

Protestors, including students, teachers, and parents, speak out against district-wide book bans outside the Brevard County School board meeting.

THC limits

The Senate Health Policy Committee approves a bill limiting the amounts of THC in pot products to 30% in smokable marijuana and 60% in other products.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

