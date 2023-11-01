The Scoop: Wed., November 1, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Constitutionality of North Florida congressional districts

The constitutionality of North Florida’s congressional districts was under question yesterday as a panel of state appeal court judges questioned attorneys. Some judges took issue with plaintiffs’ arguments against the state’s removal of the region’s only district where African-American voters could elect their candidate of choice.

Rice’s whales

A petition seeking to protect of one the most endangered whales in the world by creating restrictions near Florida’s west-coast ports was denied by federal officials on Friday.

Mosaic leak

There’s a possible leak of radioactive water from a phosphogypsum stack at Mosaic’s New Wales Plant in Polk County. The same location was the site of a massive sinkhole that drained millions of gallons of processed wastewater into the aquifer in 2016. A staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity was on WMNF’s Tuesday Café. You can watch the full interview on our website wmnf.org. Mosaic says the water will be recovered.

Florida buys Israel bonds

Florida is buying an additional $120 million in bonds to assist Israel during the growing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced yesterday. The state’s current holdings in Israel bonds are $200 million.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

