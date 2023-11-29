Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed., November 29, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Felons’ voting rights

Attorneys for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and four individual plaintiffs last week filed a court document that challenges the way a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at restoring felons’ voting rights has been carried out. Their goal is to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that state and local officials have created a “broken and arbitrary system”.

 

Shorebirds deal with heat

Summer this year was one of the hottest on record in the area. Shorebirds in Tampa Bay have their own way of dealing with heat and other environmental factors.

 

Citizens policies

For the second month in a row, private insurers have taken more than 90,000 policies from the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The company had 1,255,381 policies as of Friday; its lowest total since April.

 

Flood insurance

A new study by researchers at the University of South Florida reveals that most U.S. homeowners remain unprotected against possible floods, and more than seventy percent mistakenly believed property did have flood insurance.

 

Angie Nixon draws primary challenger

Democratic Representative Angie Nixon from Jacksonville has drawn a primary election challenge as she runs for another term in 2024. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson, a former member of the Jacksonville City Council and the Duval County School Board, opened a campaign account this week to run against Nixon in Duval’s House District 13.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

