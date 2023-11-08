Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Wed., November 8, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Cops called on librarians

Books are being challenged in schools across Florida. Members of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty have even called the police on librarians in Florida’s panhandle.

 

Cease-fire resolution rejected

The Florida House rejected a resolution calling for immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. In an extraordinary scene, dozens of lawmakers turned their backs on the proposal’s sponsor, Democratic Representative Angie Nixon.

 

Iran sanctions

The Florida House nearly unanimously passed a bill to expand restrictions on state investments in businesses with ties to Iran. State Representative John Snyder sponsored the bill aimed at expanding sanctions industries such as the financial, construction, textile, and manufacturing sectors. The House voted to approve the measure 100 to 2, setting it up for Senate passage as soon as today.

 

NPR correspondent on the Israel-Hamas war

NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy was in Israel reporting on those attacks and on Israel’s deadly response. She was a guest yesterday on WMNF’s Tuesday Café. You can watch the full interview on our website, wmnf.org.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Iranian flag
Florida Senate passes bills to expand Iran sanctions and school security

The Florida Senate passed measures to expand sanctions against Iran...

Hurricane Idalia
Florida Senate passes bill for Hurricane Idalia aid and funding for My Safe Florida Home

The bill providing $176 million to the My Safe Florida...

Seminole gambling
Parimutuels seek a halt to Florida online sports betting

The Seminole Tribe relaunched a sports betting app but attorneys...

transgender rights LGBTQ
Federal judge rejects a challenge to Florida’s controversial law on transgender athletes

A federal judge has rejected a challenge to a Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M. 🎉 Celebrating our Best of the Bay success! 🌟 Shoutout to our amazing WMNF Hosts and Staff—and huge thank you to our listeners for making us finalists for Best Radio Station! 📻💪 Next year, we're going #FTW! 🚀🏆 Get ready for more tunes, banter, and radio awesomeness. Let's make 2024 our year to shine even brighter! ✨💫 #BestOfTheBay #WMNFWinningWave Happy #ThrowbackThursday 🎉 This blast from the past features the 2017 young scholarship winners on Art in Your Ear hosted by the Fabulous JoEllen Schilke! 🎨 Tune into her show every Friday 12-1pm! 📻 CLICK TO LISTEN ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN 🎧 #ArtInYourEar #FlashbackFriday #wmnf Join us at Skipper’s Smokehouse November 4th as we present a tribute to The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits and the entire “Some Girls” album in celebration of Mick Jagger turning 80! 🎸🎂Rock the house with your Best Jagger impersonation! You don’t want to miss this show! CLICK FOR TICKETS==> https://fb.me/e/S2Xrhe5F #Events #wmnf #community #TheRollingStones #SomeGirls #MickJagger #80thBirthday #Tribute #SkippersSmokehouse #BestJaggerImpersonation Come explore WMNF's eclectic mix of music, news & community programming at our Open House Nov 5th! Hear from our passionate team, indulge in delicious food & discover why we ❤️ what we do! #WMNF #OpenHouse #DiscoverWMNF 🎶🎙️🗣️🎉 RSVP VIA COMMUNITY EVENTS IN LINKTREE!