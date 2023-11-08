The Scoop: Wed., November 8, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Cops called on librarians

Books are being challenged in schools across Florida. Members of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty have even called the police on librarians in Florida’s panhandle.

Cease-fire resolution rejected

The Florida House rejected a resolution calling for immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. In an extraordinary scene, dozens of lawmakers turned their backs on the proposal’s sponsor, Democratic Representative Angie Nixon.

Iran sanctions

The Florida House nearly unanimously passed a bill to expand restrictions on state investments in businesses with ties to Iran. State Representative John Snyder sponsored the bill aimed at expanding sanctions industries such as the financial, construction, textile, and manufacturing sectors. The House voted to approve the measure 100 to 2, setting it up for Senate passage as soon as today.

NPR correspondent on the Israel-Hamas war

NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy was in Israel reporting on those attacks and on Israel’s deadly response. She was a guest yesterday on WMNF’s Tuesday Café. You can watch the full interview on our website, wmnf.org.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

