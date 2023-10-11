The Scoop: Wed., October 11, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Controversial judicial circuit mergers

A committee is considering a controversial plan to reduce the number of judicial circuits in Florida, but some discussion about the plan will be happening behind closed doors.

Schools struggle to adapt

School districts in Florida are struggling to adapt to laws regulating educational materials for classrooms and school libraries. Florida has become the national epicenter for school book bans. The state Board of Education plans to meet in the next few weeks to try to provide additional support going forward.

Counties cancel ALA membership

Collier County now joins Citrus and Hernando counties in canceling its membership in the American Library Association. Some residents told commissioners the A.L.A. supports gay and sexually explicit books that children could find on the shelves. Recently, concerns have come up after the A.L.A. president said she believes in Marxism.

Southwest Florida conservation area

Federal environmental officials want to create a conservation area in Southwest Florida that could help stitch together a wildlife corridor for Florida’s panthers.

Gaza Strip under siege

Israeli strikes have leveled entire Gaza neighborhoods as the now sealed-off territory faces an imminent blackout. Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Hamas militant group after its fighters gunned down hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets, and at an outdoor music festival. Subsequently, Israel stopped the entry of water, food, fuel, and medicine into the strip of land that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF