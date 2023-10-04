The Scoop: Wed., October 4, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

New College’s new president

Interim president of New College, Richard Corcoran, was chosen as the school’s permanent president yesterday. This comes amidst Governor Ron DeSantis’ conservative transformation of the small honors college.

Protests at New College

Dozens of students gathered in protest of fiduciary and financial issues closest to them before the decision for the president of New College was announced by the board of trustees. Financing a new athletics program while reworking staff, curriculum, and infrastructure were among the topics of concern.

Nationwide emergency alerts

The federal government will be testing its nationwide emergency alert system at 2:20 today.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

