The Scoop: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

UPS hammers out union deal

UPS reached a tentative contract deal with the 340,000-person strong Teamsters union yesterday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt shipping services nationwide. The two sides reached an agreement early on safety issues. UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.

Voting rights for felons

In 2018 voters in Florida approved a constitutional amendment that was supposed to allow most felons to regain their voting rights after they had finished their sentences, but now it’s unclear who is and is not eligible. A new lawsuit asks for a statewide database to clarify so that people don’t mistakenly vote if they’re not allowed.

A possible third indictment for Trump

President Donald Trump has already been indicted on a state charge in New York and on Federal charges in Florida, and now says he has received a target letter that he might face a third indictment that may involve Federal charges related to attempting to derail the transfer of presidential power after Trump lost the 2020 election. Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy says that this indictment could be the worst of the three for the former president.

Hot tub temperature seas

Meteorologists say the water temperature around the tip of Florida exceeded 100 degrees and could potentially be the highest seawater temperature ever measured. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an initial temperature reading off of a buoy in Manatee Bay hit 101.1 degrees this week. Scientists have seen dramatic increases in coral bleaching events and some coral death in the waters around Florida this year.

DeSantis’ campaign lays off a third of staff

It was reported by the Tampa Bay Times that Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign has laid off at least one-third of its staff. DeSantis officials argued these types of actions are signs that the campaign is doing what is necessary to better position themselves for the presidential primary.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

